DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

PSX breaches 44,000 barrier after 626-point rally

Talqeen Zubairi Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 05:21pm
A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo via PSX website
A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo via PSX website

The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) went past the 44,000 mark on Thursday, rising over 600 points after two days of slump.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index closed at 44,178.85 points, up 1.44 per cent or 626.02 points.

Analysts attributed today’s rally primarily to a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund and payments made to independent power producers (IPP) that boosted their shares.

“The agreement with the IMF has ended several uncertainties, including the risk of default,” Salman Naqvi, head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, explained while elaborating on the factors that led today’s rally.

“Pakistan now has some breathing space, and it can now concentrate on its fiscal policies,” he added.

Moreover, he said the government had paid around Rs140 billion to IPPs, following which several of them would now be able to pay high dividends.

“This is why we are seeing a rally in their shares.”

Naqvi further pointed out that positive momentum was also seen in the cement sector due to a reduction in the international prices of coal, which is used as a fuel for cement production.

Dalal Securities CEO Siddique Dalal also said the momentum in the stock market was led by the IMF agreement.

Overall, the index could reach up to 45,000 to 46,000 points but the rise would not be consistent, he predicted, recalling that it had slumped over the past two days after a historic bull run on Monday.

The sentiment has improved but inflation is also to be considered, he said, adding that the “market will not be consistent and the rise will not be constant”.

“Market trends will depend on the news we will get on daily basis,” Dalal said.

The stock market had witnessed the highest single-day gain on Monday after Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3bn short-term financial package from the IMF last week, giving the economy a much-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

The deal — subject to approval by the IMF board in July — came after an eight-month delay and offers some respite to Pakistan, which is battling an acute balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

The $3bn funding, spread over nine months, was higher than expected as Islamabad was awaiting the release of the remaining $2.5bn from a $6.5bn bailout package agreed in 2019, which expired last week.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...