Babar says Pakistan focused on all opponents, not just India for World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said the team is focused on playing well throughout the upcoming World Cup and not only against hosts India.

“We are going to play the World Cup, not to play only against India,” Babar said during a press conference at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Babar said Pakistan would approach all its nine matches of the league stage with a “winning mentality” to increase their chances of taking the crown.

“Apart from [India], we have to play against nine teams,” he noted. “If we play well against all of them, only then we are going to play in the final.”

The World Cup is set to be staged in India from October 5 to November 19. Whether Pakistan will travel across the border to take part in the showpiece is, however, yet to be confirmed.

Currently, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with the relevant departments of the government is carrying out due diligence as part of a routine process before it gives the green light for team Pakistan to fly to India.

The skipper said his team was prepared for the World Cup and that it was ready to feature at any venue they are asked to play at.

“Wherever there is cricket planned for us, we will play there,” he said. “For us, it is always a good challenge to play at different conditions and varying venues and put up a good show.

“As a player, as a captain, I try to perform in all countries, dominate over there and win matches for Pakistan.”

‘Vice-captain can sit out’

Ahead of the big white-ball assignments in the World Cup and the preceding Asia Cup, Pakistan will kick off their 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship campaign with a two-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 16.

With conditions in the island nation to support spin bowling, Babar will face a tough decision to play one of two wicket-keepers/batters in Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan.

While Sarfraz showed an exceptional show against spin during Pakistan’s last Test series — against New Zealand in December-January — Rizwan is the vice-captain of the red-ball side.

Babar, however, said he would not be uncomfortable not including Rizwan in the playing XI in the Sri Lanka Test if that’s what the conditions would demand.

“It’s too early to say but I’ll try to prefer to have Sarfraz as my first choice [as wicket-keeper],” he said. “It’s not necessary for the vice-captain to play, it doesn’t affect anything.

“We will go with the best XI according to the conditions at play,” the skipper added.