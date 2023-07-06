DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

Imran’s sister seeks more time to file reply in Layyah land case

Tariq Saeed Birmani Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 10:10am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sister and brother-in-law have requested additional time to provide answers to the questionnaire by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regarding the Layyah land case.

The court, accepting their plea, granted them more time to appear before the ACE. The hearing of the 5,261 kanals took place on Wednesday at the ACE office in Dera Ghazi Khan.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, his sister Dr Uzma, and brother-in-law Ahad Majeed did not appear before the investigating authority to submit their answers regarding the alleged purchase of land at a lower rate using the government’s influence.

The land in question is located in the proposed area of the Greater Canal project in Layyah district.

The ACE court once again ordered all accused parties to appear on July 10.

ACE Regional Director Muhammad Ziaulhaq said that a special team had been sent to Lahore to deliver summon notices to Mr Khan during his appearance at the ACE director general’s office in Lahore on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

