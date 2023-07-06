Sweltering heat kills four in Dadu, Jamshoro districts

DADU: Four persons died from heatstroke and 14 others fainted in Dadu and Jamshoro districts here on Wednesday.

According to reports, Mohammad Afzal Arain and Mohammad Urs Janweri fell and died on the spot in Radhan town as the mercury rose to 51 degrees Celsius in Dadu and its surroundings while five others in Dadu and as many in Mehar fainted due to extreme weather.

They were admitted to government and private hospitals.

It was due to the sweltering heat and continuous electricity breakdown that shopkeepers kept their activities suspended in the daytime, especially from 12noon to 4pm in Dadu, where Shahi Bazaar, Rai Bazaar, shopping centres, cloth markets, sarafa bazaar, and new and old bus stands were presenting a deserted look.

Civil Hospital of Dadu child specialist Dr Allah Bux Korejo said that due to the extremely hot weather, 300 children were brought to the hospital with complaints of gastroenteritis.

In Bhan Saeedabad, Haji Dhani Bux Birhmani and Mohammad Waris Chachhar of Amri town fainted due to heatwave and later died.

Two people fainted in Sehwan and as many in Sann town.

Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences Sehwan director Dr Moeenuddin Siddiqui has advised people to remain indoors and use cold drinks and water during the daytime to protect themselves from heat.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023