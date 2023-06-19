Heatwave-like conditions to develop in most parts of the country from June 20-24, says PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heatwave-like conditions in most parts of the country this week along with a gradual increase in day temperatures.

“Due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from June 20 to June 24,” the PMD said in a weather advisory issued today.

According to it, day temperatures are likely to stay between four to six degrees Celsius above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the mercury will be two to four degrees Celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

“Occasional dust/thunderstorm with rain at isolated places [in pockets] is expected in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the period,” the Met department said.

It warned that the demand for power and water could increase in the coming days due to the increase in temperature.

The PMD also advised farmers to manage the watering of crops accordingly. The general public was advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to use water judiciously.

The PMD warning comes after a red alert for extreme heat was issued in neighbouring India where at least 98 people have died in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the last three days due to heatwaves.

As parts of India have been witnessing severe heatwaves in the last few days with temperatures exceeding 40°C at many places, 54 people died in northern Uttar Pradesh and 44 people in eastern Bihar.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted heatwave conditions in many states in India and issued a red alert for Bihar.