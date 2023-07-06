DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

Police get another chance to recover missing journalist Imran Riaz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 08:12am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday once again gave an opportunity to police for the recovery of allegedly miss­­ing anchorperson Imran Riaz till July 25.

An additional inspector general of police appeared on behalf of the Punjab po­­­lice chief as Chief Jus­tice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti resumed hearing of a petition filed by the father of the anchorperson.

Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, the petitioner’s counsel, told the court that meetings with a special working group of the police had been fruitful and positive news about the whereabouts of the missing anchorperson cou­ld emerge anytime soon.

However, he said, there were some hurdles on ad­­ministrative sides, which needed to be removed.

A government law officer denied the claim of the petitioner’s counsel.

A representative of the defence ministry also told the court that best efforts were being made to recover Imran Riaz.

He assured the court about the removal of the administrative hurdles, if any, faced by the petitioner.

At this, the chief justice adjourned further hearing till July 25.

During a previous hearing, IGP Dr Usman Anwar had told the court that all the law-enforcement agencies had been working jointly and the special working group of the Punjab police held its meetings to review the progress of all police units, including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), for the recovery of Imran Riaz.

Police admitted to have arrested Riaz on May 11 from Sialkot airport and shifted him to jail.

The police claimed the whereabouts of the anchorperson were unknown since his release from the jail following the withdrawal of his detention order by the government.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...