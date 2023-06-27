DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 27, 2023

Petition for anchorperson’s recovery adjourned

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 07:34am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned a petition for the recovery of “missing” anchorperson Imran Riaz as a counsel for his father expressed hope for a “positive development” within days.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti resumed hearing of the petition. Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq appeared on behalf of petitioner Muhammad Riaz.

Asked about the progress in the case, the counsel said there had been some positive development in the case during the last few days and it is being expected that the anchorperson would be safely recovered within the next few days.

At this, the chief justice adjourned further hearing till July 5.

During a previous hearing, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar had told the court that all the law enforcement agencies had been working jointly and the special working group of the Punjab police held its meetings to review the progress of all police units, including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), for the recovery of the missing anchorperson, known for his pro-PTI stance.

The police admitted to have arrested Riaz on May 11 from Sialkot airport and shifting him to jail.

They claimed that the whereabouts of the anchorperson were unknown since his release from the jail following the withdrawal of his detention order by the government.

Published in Dawn, June 27th, 2023

