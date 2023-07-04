DAWN.COM Logo

Notices to ACE, police on Parvez’s bail plea

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 07:32am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday issued notices to police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on a post-arrest bail plea of former chief minister Parvez Elahi in a case of attacking a police team that raided his house to arrest him in a corruption inquiry.

Advocate Asim Cheema appeared on behalf of Elahi and argued that the police implicated the petitioner in the case on political grounds. He said the petitioner was not even present at his house when the police and ACE officials raided his residence.

The counsel pointed out that the petitioner had obtained pre-arrest bail in the case, however, the same was dismissed for non-prosecution after he was arrested in another case. He asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar directed the police and the ACE to submit their replies by Tuesday (today).

REMAND: An accountability court on Monday sent two suspects on judicial remand in a Rs9 billion scam of Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Scheme.

The NAB produced Sahir Rasheed and Allah Ditta Heera, the directors of the housing scheme, before the court and sought their physical remand.

The court, however, sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand and directed the NAB to produce them again on July 17.

The NAB accused the suspects of defrauding at least 7,000 people in the name of plots in their housing society. The suspects plundered over Rs9bn from the money people deposited for the purchase of the plots.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2023

