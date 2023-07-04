DAWN.COM Logo

Search on for Zhob, Sherani attackers along Afghan border

Saleem Shahid Published July 4, 2023 Updated July 4, 2023 08:41am

QUETTA: Security forces conducted raids at multiple places for the arrest of the terrorists who attacked three posts of security forces as a search operation in Zhob and Sherani districts continued along the Afghan border on Monday.

Officials said the search would go on till the arrest of those involved in the deadly attack that claimed four lives, including that of a captain of Frontier Corps, a sub-Inspector and two others, though they might have crossed into Afghanistan.

“We are making efforts to get help from Afghan authorities for the arrest of the terrorists,” said an official of the Zhob administration.

The official disclosed the body of one of the attackers was handed over to CTD police for identification, as investigation got underway after the registration of a case.

Body of slain terrorist handed over to CTD police

Sit-in, funeral

On Monday, tribesmen and relatives staged a sit-in in front of the Zhob commissioner office against the terrorist attack on security forces, after ending their protest on Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan highway last evening.

On the call of the All-Parties Action Committee, tribesmen staged their sit-in, announcing that the sit-in would continue till the meeting of their demands. The committee presented the demands to Zhob Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, with the warning that the people of Zhob and Sherani would block the national highways if their demands were not accepted.

On Monday when senior Zhob and Sherani administration officials, police officers, leaders of All-Parties Action Committee, tribal elders and traders attended funeral of the police personnel, a complete shutdown was observed in the Zhob and Sherani area against the terrorist attack.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2023

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

