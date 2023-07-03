DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 03, 2023

US helps Pakistan secure IMF package

Anwar Iqbal Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 08:08am

WASHINGTON: The United States played a key behind-the-scenes role to help Pakistan secure a $3 billion bailout package with the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF), diplomatic sources told Dawn.

The recent staff-level agreement (SLA) came after an eight-month delay in releasing funds from a 2019, $6 billion loan.

“The United States supported Pakistan throughout the process but also insisted that they implemented the reforms they agreed with the IMF,” a diplomatic source said.

According to these sources, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had at least two telephonic conversations with Secretary Antony Blinken over this issue. The matter was also discussed in face-to-face meetings between the two leaders.

The Pakistan embassy in Washington maintained regular contacts with officials at the US Treasury and State Department. At the Treasury, they worked with Deputy Under Secretary Brent Nieman, who oversees international financial matters.

The embassy also sought the support of key US lawmakers, including Senator Lindsey Graham who met a Pakistani team days before the deal.

The breakthrough, however, came in late June when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Paris and asked her to release the critical tranche of $1.1bn withheld since November.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restoring faith
Updated 03 Jul, 2023

Restoring faith

Our parliament resembles a battleground for the uncouth, not a platform for reasoned debate.
Power crisis
03 Jul, 2023

Power crisis

EVEN with IMF funds almost in hand, Pakistan’s worsening blackouts continue to signal economic distress. Signs are...
Heritage economy
03 Jul, 2023

Heritage economy

THE tide may be turning on Sindh’s syncretic heritage. But its fortunes will be difficult to change if decades of...
Relief, for now
Updated 02 Jul, 2023

Relief, for now

If Pakistan follows the IMF programme, it can unblock financing and easily secure debt rollovers to shore up its foreign currency stocks.
Terminal decline
02 Jul, 2023

Terminal decline

PLANS to restructure the national flag carrier have seen umpteenth aborted takeoffs. That, of course, is not to say...
Football foibles
02 Jul, 2023

Football foibles

THE deficiencies have been exposed. Our national football team losing all six matches they played in June ...