3 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

Published July 2, 2023

Three terrorists have been killed in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan quoted the military’s media affairs wing as saying on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

It said the slain terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, police, and innocent civilians.

They were also “highly wanted for conducting a raid on a police check post in Kulachi on April 11, 2022, which resulted in the martyrdom of five brave police constables”, the statement said.

The ISPR added sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, adding that the security forces of Pakistan “are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism”.

The Dera Ismail Khan operation comes amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in KP and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Earlier today, three police officials and a Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were martyred after police and Levies checkposts in the Dhana Sar area of Balochistan’s Sherani subdistrict came under attack.

Officials said the exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists continued for almost two hours in which a terrorist was also gunned down.

A day ago, a police constable was injured in a hand grenade attack at the “smart” police station of Quetta.

