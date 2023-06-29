DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2023

Eid prayers banned in Srinagar over fears of anti-India processions: report

Dawn.com Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 04:55pm

Authorities in occupied Kashmir have banned prayers at the historical Eidgah in Srinagar over fears of anti-India processions, it emerged on Thursday.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a statement issued by the management committee of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid said authorities had barred Eidul Azha prayers at the central Eidgah.

“This is to inform the public that authorities have conveyed to Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid that, once again, Eid ul Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar on Thursday (June 29),” the statement said.

“The district administration conveyed this decision to Anjuman Auqaf officials today (Wednesday) morning,” it added.

“The government fears that it would be risky to allow a large number of people to congregate at one place as it could turn into an anti-India procession as in the past,” The Indian Express said.

It stated that the Auqaf had termed the government’s decision to ban the Eid prayers at Eidgah “unfortunate and condemnable”.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah, which is the central place designated for special community prayers, is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims of the valley and outside and a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the report quoted the Auqaf as saying.

The Indian Express added that the Auqaf also denounced the “continued detention” of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers the Eid sermon before prayers.

Separately, the Kashmir Media Service said authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar while huge Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel were seen on roads in Nowhatta and several areas of the city to thwart pro-freedom protests.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
29 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

THE federal government has finally started implementing — although in piecemeal manner — the long-awaited ...
Hand in glove
29 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

AS the Supreme Court is probably finding out with every hearing pertaining to illegal construction in Karachi, the...
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...