Eid prayers banned in Srinagar over fears of anti-India processions: report

Authorities in occupied Kashmir have banned prayers at the historical Eidgah in Srinagar over fears of anti-India processions, it emerged on Thursday.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a statement issued by the management committee of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid said authorities had barred Eidul Azha prayers at the central Eidgah.

“This is to inform the public that authorities have conveyed to Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid that, once again, Eid ul Adha prayers will not be allowed at the historic and central Eidgah Srinagar on Thursday (June 29),” the statement said.

“The district administration conveyed this decision to Anjuman Auqaf officials today (Wednesday) morning,” it added.

“The government fears that it would be risky to allow a large number of people to congregate at one place as it could turn into an anti-India procession as in the past,” The Indian Express said.

It stated that the Auqaf had termed the government’s decision to ban the Eid prayers at Eidgah “unfortunate and condemnable”.

“Barring prayers at Eidgah, which is the central place designated for special community prayers, is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims of the valley and outside and a poor reflection on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir,” the report quoted the Auqaf as saying.

The Indian Express added that the Auqaf also denounced the “continued detention” of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who traditionally delivers the Eid sermon before prayers.

Separately, the Kashmir Media Service said authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar while huge Indian troops, paramilitary, and police personnel were seen on roads in Nowhatta and several areas of the city to thwart pro-freedom protests.