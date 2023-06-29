DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2023

Nine dead after Russian missile hits restaurant

AFP Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 04:50am
Three children were among the dead at the Ria Pizza restaurant, while at least 56 people were injured in the attack. — AFP
Three children were among the dead at the Ria Pizza restaurant, while at least 56 people were injured in the attack. — AFP

KRAMATORSK: The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine rose to nine on Wednesday, while the Kremlin said it only hits targets that are somehow “linked” to the military.

Three children were among the dead at the Ria Pizza restaurant, while at least 56 people were injured in the attack.

The eatery is popular with both soldiers and journalists in the town of Kramatorsk, one of the largest still under Ukrainian control in the east.

“Search and rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing,” Ukraine’s state emergency service said on social media.

“The bodies of nine dead people — including three children — were retrieved from under the rubble,” it said.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Strikes are only carried out on objects that are in one way or another linked to military infrastructure.”

Days after Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion, widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, Kyiv said the mutiny’s influence on fighting was minimal.

“Unfortunately, Prig­ozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralising effect to penetrate Russian tren­ches,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN in a video published on Wednesday.

As Belarus welcomed Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.

But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Putin’s arch-foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.

“There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin’s regime,” Navalny said on social media.

‘Stopped civil war’

Putin’s supporters, however, insisted that his rule was not weakened by the revolt.

Asked whether Putin’s power was diminished by the sight of Wagner’s rebel mercenaries seizing a military HQ, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft along the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused political commentators of exaggerating, adding that: “We don’t agree.” Putin himself attempted to portray the dramatic events at the weekend as a victory for the Russian army.

“You de facto stopped civil war,” Putin told troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered in a Kremlin courtyard to hold a minute’s silence for airmen slain by Wagner.

Meanwhile, the United States announced a new $500 million tranche of arms to bolster Ukraine’s mounting counteroffensive, including armoured vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
29 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

THE federal government has finally started implementing — although in piecemeal manner — the long-awaited ...
Hand in glove
29 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

AS the Supreme Court is probably finding out with every hearing pertaining to illegal construction in Karachi, the...
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...