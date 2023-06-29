German embassy donates Rs1.5m to charity organisations

ISLAMABAD: The German embassy has handed over the proceeds from the last year’s highly successful Christmas Market amounting to Rs1.5 million to charity organisations.

German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas, along with embassy representatives, met organisations including the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat — Flood Relief, Aaghosh Mera Ghar, Haashar Association, Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, and MOM — Music on Mission to formally present the charitable donations.

During the meetings, the recipient organisations showcased their plans for utilising the funds for various charitable causes and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the German ambassador for his generous contribution.

Impressed by the work carried out by these organisations, ambassador Grannas stated: “I am delighted to learn that our proceeds are being directed towards exceptional projects that are creating a positive difference in society.”

In December of the previous year, the German embassy hosted the German Christmas Charity Market, an extraordinary event held at the Serena Hotel.

With the participation of around 1,000 guests, the market provided an opportunity for visitors to purchase gifts from diverse stalls while enjoying authentic German food and hospitality.

