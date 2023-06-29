DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 30, 2023

German embassy donates Rs1.5m to charity organisations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 11:22am
German embassy’s Helena attends a Multi Donor Trust Fund workshop on “Governance & Policy Project’ in June 2023. — Facebook/GermanEmbassyIslamabad
German embassy’s Helena attends a Multi Donor Trust Fund workshop on “Governance & Policy Project’ in June 2023. — Facebook/GermanEmbassyIslamabad

ISLAMABAD: The German embassy has handed over the proceeds from the last year’s highly successful Christmas Market amounting to Rs1.5 million to charity organisations.

German Ambassador in Pakistan Alfred Grannas, along with embassy representatives, met organisations including the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat — Flood Relief, Aaghosh Mera Ghar, Haashar Association, Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, and MOM — Music on Mission to formally present the charitable donations.

During the meetings, the recipient organisations showcased their plans for utilising the funds for various charitable causes and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the German ambassador for his generous contribution.

Impressed by the work carried out by these organisations, ambassador Grannas stated: “I am delighted to learn that our proceeds are being directed towards exceptional projects that are creating a positive difference in society.”

In December of the previous year, the German embassy hosted the German Christmas Charity Market, an extraordinary event held at the Serena Hotel.

With the participation of around 1,000 guests, the market provided an opportunity for visitors to purchase gifts from diverse stalls while enjoying authentic German food and hospitality.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

It is high time Pakistan moved towards contributory schemes to control ever-growing pension bill.
Hand in glove
Updated 30 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

The fact is, the SBCA has become a cesspool of corruption where anything is possible for the right price.
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...