Pakistan committed to global peace: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: As the country marked the 26th anniversary of its 1998 nuclear tests on Tuesday, the Foreign Office underscored the government’s commitment to both global and regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan is committed to global and regional peace and stability and reaffirms its resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty,” the FO said in a post on X.

Pakistan’s nuclear policy focuses on credible minimum deterrence, aiming to maintain regional peace while preventing nuclear proliferation.

This approach ensures that the country can res­pond adequately to shifts in regional dynamics and military technologies, ali­gning with international non-proliferation norms and striving for a stable security environment.

Says nuclear policy focuses on minimum deterrence

“Pakistan’s nuclear programme enjoys the unanimous support of all sections of Pakistani society, including political parties, the armed forces, scientific community, academia, and the public at large,” the statement said.

The celebration comes at a time when the country is embroiled in political unrest. It was interesting to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement issued on the eve of the anniversary not only addressed external threats, but also targeted the opposition.

Government statements on this occasion have traditionally addre­ssed the threat from India.

The PTI too hit back, accusing the government of politicising the nuclear programme.

ISPR

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s public affairs wing, in its statement on the occasion, noted that the nuclear tests successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region.

“The armed forces and the nation pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds. The scientists, engineers, and officials who devoted their lives to realising this dream rightly deserve the gratitude and admiration of the nation and its armed forces,” it said.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2024