Today's Paper | May 29, 2024

Pakistan committed to global peace: Foreign Office

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published May 29, 2024 Updated May 29, 2024 08:30am
the deputy commissioner of Naseerabad, leads a rally to mark Youm-i-Takbeer on Tuesday.—PPI
the deputy commissioner of Naseerabad, leads a rally to mark Youm-i-Takbeer on Tuesday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: As the country marked the 26th anniversary of its 1998 nuclear tests on Tuesday, the Foreign Office underscored the government’s commitment to both global and regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan is committed to global and regional peace and stability and reaffirms its resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty,” the FO said in a post on X.

Pakistan’s nuclear policy focuses on credible minimum deterrence, aiming to maintain regional peace while preventing nuclear proliferation.

This approach ensures that the country can res­pond adequately to shifts in regional dynamics and military technologies, ali­gning with international non-proliferation norms and striving for a stable security environment.

Says nuclear policy focuses on minimum deterrence

“Pakistan’s nuclear programme enjoys the unanimous support of all sections of Pakistani society, including political parties, the armed forces, scientific community, academia, and the public at large,” the statement said.

The celebration comes at a time when the country is embroiled in political unrest. It was interesting to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement issued on the eve of the anniversary not only addressed external threats, but also targeted the opposition.

Government statements on this occasion have traditionally addre­ssed the threat from India.

The PTI too hit back, accusing the government of politicising the nuclear programme.

ISPR

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s public affairs wing, in its statement on the occasion, noted that the nuclear tests successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region.

“The armed forces and the nation pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds. The scientists, engineers, and officials who devoted their lives to realising this dream rightly deserve the gratitude and admiration of the nation and its armed forces,” it said.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2024

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

First steps
Updated 29 May, 2024

First steps

One hopes that this small change will pave the way for bigger things.
Rafah inferno
29 May, 2024

Rafah inferno

THE level of barbarity witnessed in Sunday’s Israeli air strike targeting a refugee camp in Rafah is shocking even...
On a whim
29 May, 2024

On a whim

THE sudden declaration of May 28 as a public holiday to observe Youm-i-Takbeer — the anniversary of Pakistan’s...
Afghan puzzle
Updated 28 May, 2024

Afghan puzzle

Unless these elements are neutralised, it will not be possible to have the upper hand over terrorist groups.
Attacking minorities
28 May, 2024

Attacking minorities

Mobs turn into executioners due to the authorities’ helplessness before these elements.
Persistent scourge
28 May, 2024

Persistent scourge

THE challenge of polio in Pakistan has reached a new nadir, drawing grave concerns from the Technical Advisory Group...