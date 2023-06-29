DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 29, 2023

PHF announces hockey calendar for remaining half of 2023

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published June 29, 2023 Updated June 29, 2023 04:51am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday announced its international and domestic programmes for the remaining half of the year 2023.

The most important international event during the ongoing year will be Pakistan’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Chennai from Aug 3-12. The training camp for this event is already in progress in Lahore.

Moreover, Pakistan men’s and women’s teams will feature in the Five-a-Side events in Salalah, Oman from Sept 4-24.

The country will also compete in this year’s Asian Games to be hosted by Chinese city of Guangzhou from Sept 23-Oct 8.

Then Pakistan will also play the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup, for juniors, being held in Malaysia from Oct 27-Nov 4.

In their last international event of the year, Pakistan will field their team in the all-important Junior World Cup which being staged in Kuala Lumpur from Dec 5-16.

At the domestic level, the Chief of Naval Staff Cup will be staged in Lahore from July 9-18 and the Maripur Petroleum Independence Hockey Cup will be held in Rawalpindi (Aug 15-21). The National Senior Hockey Championship will be played in Rawalpindi from Oct 9-18 while the Chief of Army Staff National Club Championship will be held in December.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice Afridi’s note
Updated 29 Jun, 2023

Justice Afridi’s note

THE chorus of voices demanding improvements in the administration of the Supreme Court has only grown stronger with...
Pension bill
29 Jun, 2023

Pension bill

THE federal government has finally started implementing — although in piecemeal manner — the long-awaited ...
Hand in glove
29 Jun, 2023

Hand in glove

AS the Supreme Court is probably finding out with every hearing pertaining to illegal construction in Karachi, the...
Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...