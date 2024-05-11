Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan to play in final after 13 years today

After a gap of 13 years, the Pakistan hockey team will face Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on Saturday.

The finalists had already been decided before the last round of matches was played and Japan’s 3-1 win over Canada saw them finish two points above Paki­stan in the table.

Pakistan continued their unbeaten run at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a creditable 1-1 draw against New Zealand in their last round-robin mat­ch yesterday.

Pakistan and Japan had played out a 1-1 draw in their round-robin encounter and Green Shirts coach Roelant Oltmans expected another tight match in the final.

“Japan have neither scored many goals nor conceded many. They are a good side,” Oltmans told reporters after the ma­tch against New Zealand.

“We need to open them up. We have the players to do it, but it will not be easy. They are compact and organised defensively.

Pakistan fell behind to Paris Olympics-bound New Zealand when Luke Hol­mes scored in the 35th minute but kept their unbeaten run intact thanks to Abu Bakr Mahmood’s penalty corner conversion eight minutes later.

“The first half was New Zealand’s and the second half was ours,” Oltmans told reporters.

“Our start was not good and we conceded two penalty comers in the first minute.

“But this cannot happen in the final against Japan. The players did very well in this tournament but I am not satisfied with our performances in the first half. We were terrible in ball possession. We lost it even before can could even dominate the game. It is not the way we should play. The boys came out really good and we created penalty corner opportunities. We managed to score even with one player less,” he said.

The government and the nation have expressed their best wishes for the team in the final, hoping for a victorious outcome.

The government has made special arrangements to broadcast the match live for the public.

PTV Sports will telecast the final match live today at 5:30pm.