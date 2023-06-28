DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2023

Second Russian oil ship docks at Karachi port

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 07:11am
WORKERS moor the vessel carrying Russian oil at the Karachi Port, on Tuesday.—Courtesy KPT
WORKERS moor the vessel carrying Russian oil at the Karachi Port, on Tuesday.—Courtesy KPT

KARACHI: Just two weeks after the arrival of the first-ever Russian oil ship carrying over 45,000 tonnes of crude at Pakistan’s financial capital, another oil tanker carrying 56,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil has arrived at the Karachi Port.

Clyde Noble carrying crude oil from Russia took berth at oil pier-3 at the port on Tuesday, while the distribution of crude oil would start within the next 24 hours, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said.

In the second week of June, oil tanker Pure Point had brought 45,142 tonnes of Russian crude oil and was delivered to Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL).

With the arrival of a second oil tanker, Russia had completed the first shipment of 100,000 tonnes of Ural oil to Pakistan. Pakistan had paid the price in Chinese currency for procuring Russian crude under government to government deal. Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov in June had already dispelled the impression about any special discount offered to Pakistan for crude oil export.

No change in prices

Amid market reports of procuring discounting Russian crude, consumers were expecting a price cut in petroleum products during a fortnightly price review on June 15, but the government had kept the oil prices unchanged.

An oil industry expert, who asked not to be named, said, “The arrival of Russian crude is actually a test run and it has been imported for technical evaluation whether it meets the country’s specification and demand.”

He said a report would be made by the Pakistan Refinery Limited where it is being refined and it may take a month to finalize a report. The expert said it is hard to predict any price cut in petrol and diesel in the upcoming fortnight petroleum price review, as Russian crude is being blended with Arabian crude to make various products.

Another oil industry executive, requesting anonymity, said, “There are remote chances of any price cut in diesel and petrol from July 1, when the government has also recently raised the petroleum development levy (PDL) on these products by Rs10 per litre.”

However, he said, he could not say about the “mood” of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and how PDL was adjusted in upcoming price review.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Captive victims
28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

ONCE again, those already paying taxes are being shaken down to pay for our state’s ineptitude. When the ...
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...
Checkmate?
Updated 27 Jun, 2023

Checkmate?

DG ISPR seemed to make it clear that his institution believes it is time to make the civilian perpetrators pay.
Politicians in Dubai
27 Jun, 2023

Politicians in Dubai

THE leaders of two major government parties are expected to spend Eid in Dubai — a development being framed as a...
Mission monsoon
27 Jun, 2023

Mission monsoon

IF the hazards were not so conspicuous, monsoon ecstasy would still be familiar to us. Instead, the season is...