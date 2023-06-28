Govt okays four protocols to be inked with China

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved four protocols to be inked with China regarding exports and formation of a task force for security arrangements at Dasu Hydel Power Project.

The cabinet made these decisions not through its meeting but circulation as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was out of the country.

According to sources in the PM Office, the cabinet okayed four protocols to be signed with China aimed at boosting trade. The four protocols were related to the export of donkey skins, dried chilies, beef and dairy products.

The main object of the protocols was to regulate the export of these products to China, the sources said. The law and justice ministry had already given its nod to the protocols.

The cabinet also approved proposed security arrangements for the protection of Dasu Hydel Power Project and its staff at the site. As per the arrangement, a task force will be formed comprising personnel of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, GB Scouts, Levies and police.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023