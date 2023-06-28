Pakistan athletes return home from Berlin with 80 medals

KARACHI: The Paki­stan squad returned home from Berlin on Tuesday after winning 80 medals at the Special Olympic World Games there.

The Pakistan athletes claimed 11 gold, 29 silver and 40 bronze medals at the June 17-25 Games.

Upon the contingent’s arrival in three separate groups at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports, the officials of the Special Olympics Pakistan, relatives and fans warmly welcomed them. The players and officials were garlanded and showered with rose petals.

Pakistan’s gold winners in Berlin include Saifullah Solangi, Usman Qamar, Umair Kayani, Faiza Nasir, Naheen Khan, Mohammad Luqman, Zainab Ali Raza and Sana, the torchbearer of the opening ceremony.

“Winning medals in Berlin is a great honour for us. Through our hard work, training under coaches, patronage of the Special Olympics Pakistan and the prayers of the whole nation we have achieved this success,” the athletes said.

Ronak Lakhani, the head of the national contingent and chairperson of the Special Olympics Pakistan, said, “I thank Allah for the excellent performance of our athletes in the World Games.

“For this event, our preparations had been going on for the last four years. The role of their unified partners and especially the coaches has been the most important in their success, with their tireless work and excellent training, the players have reached this point today. I also congratulate the parents of the players.”

Meanwhile, SOP advisor Yasmin Haider said that the World Games was the world’s biggest event in terms of special athletes and volunteers, in which the best teams participated.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023