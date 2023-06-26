DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 26, 2023

PTI asks Dar to resign for ‘losing’ IMF trust

Imran Gabol Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 08:21am

LAHORE: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should resign immediately after the IMF reje­cted the national budget as “it did not trust the PDM coalition government”.

Mr Qureshi told a presser in Multan that Rs215 billion additional taxes were imposed in the revised budget, which was altogether different from the one presented to the nation. The IMF was unsatisfied with the revenue targets while industries were currently in a state of crisis, he said, adding that 40 per cent textile industries were shut and the financial crisis might render more units dysfunctional.

Since Mr Dar had “completely failed”, Mr Qur­eshi said, his portfolio be assigned to some other minister. “The Intern­ational Monetary Fund has no confidence in Dar” as the latter failed to secure IMF trust at any level, he added.

About the amnesty scheme of the PDM government that no question will be asked on bringing $100,000 into the country, the PTI leader said the IMF had rejected the amnesty scheme.

Currently around 2.5 million people were jobless due to the closure of the textile sector, he said.

Mr Qureshi added that the production of large-scale manufacturing was also badly affected amid prolonged power outages in the country.

Also in a state of shambles was the agriculture sector, he said, pointing out that farmers had completely rejected the five per cent excise duty being imposed on fertilisers.

He said the PDM government had failed to give a “strong reply” to the US-India joint statement. He said the foreign office did not comment on the treatment of minorities in India and no one was speaking about the situation of Muslims in India.

To a question about leaving the PTI, Mr Qureshi said he had risen above the “politics of designation and ticket”. He was tightly holding the party flag and would not ditch PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He demanded the government release PTI workers immediately so that they could spend Eid with their families.

Replying to a query about general elections, Mr Qureshi said if there was a constitution in the country, the assembly would complete its tenure in August and the general elections would be held in October.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revised budget
Updated 26 Jun, 2023

Revised budget

Though just a few days are left before the rescue facility expires on June 30, there is still enough time to seal the deal
Mind the gap
26 Jun, 2023

Mind the gap

TO celebrate the infinitesimal improvement in Pakistan’s ranking on the global gender gap index would be ...
Putin’s new challenge
26 Jun, 2023

Putin’s new challenge

IT was a weekend development that plunged Russia into a huge domestic crisis. The chief of Russia’s Wagner Group...
Legal questions
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Legal questions

The decision to court-martial civilians is no frivolous matter.
The exodus
25 Jun, 2023

The exodus

WHEN the state’s relationship with its people is defined by despair and fear, the latter barrel towards sunnier...
Lal Masjid again
Updated 25 Jun, 2023

Lal Masjid again

This is not the first time the Lal Masjid brigade has been involved in such transgressions.