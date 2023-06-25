DAWN.COM Logo

PTI Sindh expels 6 more members for skipping Karachi mayor elections

Imtiaz Ali Published June 25, 2023 Updated June 25, 2023 05:06pm

PTI Sindh on Sunday expelled six more party members for skipping the Karachi mayor elections and not voting for the party’s supported candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, which it said was “in complete defiance to the party directives”.

Last month, the PTI had announced support for Jamaat-i-Islami’s (JI) mayoral candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman but cracks had surfaced within the PTI’s city chapter with a group of elected UC chairmen and vice chairmen announcing plans to not follow their party decision and to abstain from the voting process.

Despite the party’s reassurance to the JI and directives to party members to make sure of their presence in the June 15 polls, 32 members did not show up to vote and the absence of these elected members led to Rehman’s defeat and PPP’s Murtaza Wahab’s victory. Following the elections, the PTI on June 17 issued show-cause notices to its 32 elected members of the local government for violating party directives and sought an explanation.

Sunday’s expulsion orders were issued by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh to Muhammad Idrees, Malik Akhtar Gulsher, Abdul Moeed, Imran Parwani, Salman Khan and Muhammad Ali Raza.

The notices said the members were “hereby expelled from PTI immediately” and they had committed an offence chargeable under Article 63A (disqualification on grounds of defection, etc.) of the Constitution and Section 231 (qualifications and disqualifications) of the Election Act, 2017.

The notices said the members either had not submitted replies to show-cause notices issued to them or their replies were deemed unsatisfactory due to being written in a “stereotypical slipshod manner as all of you defecting the party have submitted identical reply”.

The development comes a day after the party cast out 11 elected members of the newly formed local government for violating party directives by abstaining from voting during the election of Karachi’s mayor.

The 11 members expe­lled from the party inclu­ded Asadullah, Salahu­ddin, Amjad Ali, Asim Hyder, Aslam Niazi, Zubair Musa, Suleman Khan, Azizullah, Muhammad Kabeer, Abdul Ghani and Sanobar Farhan, who were elected in different capacities from different parts of the city.

