Sikh shopkeeper injured in Peshawar firing

Bureau Report Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 10:23am

PESHAWAR: A Sikh community member sustained minor injuries when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him in Yakatoot area here on Friday, the police said.

City police officials said Tarlok Singh, 30, who belonged to Dabgari area, ran a grocery store in the area.

They said unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire at him and fled.

They said the Sikh community member sustained minor injuries when a bullet hit him in the foot. He was shifted to a hospital, but was discharged after being given first aid.

On March 31, a Sikh shopkeeper, Dyal Singh was killed by an unknown assailant in Garhi Ata Mohammad area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Police had stated that an unidentified motorcyclist parked his bike outside Singh’s shop and fired two shots from a pistol at him, killing him on the spot.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2023

