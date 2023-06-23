DAWN.COM Logo

PHF receives Aikman’s salary cheque

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 06:40am
A photo of Siegfried Aikman, new coach of the national hockey team, at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium. — Siegfried Aikman Twitter/File

The Dutch resigned as Pakistan coach in May this year for not receiving the overdue salary (November 2021 to April 2022), which was to be paid by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has released the salary of Siegfried Aikman, former coach of the national hockey team.

The cheque of Aikman’s pending salary amounted to Rs10.3 million.

“The Pakistan Hockey Federation has received a cheque of Rs10.3 million from the PSB for Aikman’s pending salaries,” the PHF said in a press release here on Thursday.

The 64-year-old Aikman was disappointed over the treatment meted out to him by the PSB which failed to pay his salaries, an unfortunate scenario which ultimately led to his resignation. He had clearly yet politely mentioned this as the reason for leaving in his resignation letter.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

