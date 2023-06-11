DAWN.COM Logo

‘PSB receives approval to release Aikman’s pending salary’

Mohammad Yaqoob Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 07:04am
<p>A photo of Siegfried Aikman, new coach of the national hockey team, at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium. — Siegfried Aikman Twitter/File</p>

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has received the approval to release the pending salaries of former Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman and a cheque is most likely to be handed over to the Dutchman via the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) soon.

“The PSB has received the approval [to release] the pending payments of Mr. Aikman and most probably the cheque will be handed over to the PHF to forward it to him,” the PSB’s director general Sho­aib Khosa told Dawn on Friday.

“I am not aware about the exact amount of the cheque but by tomorrow it will be prepared to be given to the PHF soon,” he added.

Aikman was hired as the Pakistan head coach in December 2021 against a monthly salary of USD 10,000. The salary was agr­e­ed to be paid by the PSB then but the federal sports body failed to release it at all before developing differences with the PHF.

The burden of the controversy between the PSB and PHF was bore by Aikman, who worked without compensation before withdrawing from the role last month.

In his resignation letter, Aikman complained of unfair treatment towards him by Pakistan and said he looked forward to working for a country that would appreciate his services.

The former Japan coach also regretted that his family had to suffer because of how PSB and PHF dealt with him claiming that he had landed in financial constraints. Aikman had also threatened to start litigation against Pakistan.

