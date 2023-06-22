DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-ministers Ghulam Sarwar, Humayun Akhtar quit PTI

Abdullah Momand Published June 22, 2023 Updated June 22, 2023 11:22pm
<p>Ex-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan speaks in a video statement issued on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and ex-commerce minister Humayun Akhtar Khan on Thursday said they were parting ways with the PTI over the events of May 9.

Announcing his decision to leave the party, Sarwar said in a video statement that “the Pakistan Army has rendered numerous sacrifices for the security and sovereignty of the country”.

“Attacking the memorials of our martyrs, the GHQ (General Headquarters), the corps commander’s house and Mianwali Air Base is equivalent to attacking the state … they attacked the heart of Pakistan.

“I strongly condemn all these nefarious designs and impure actions. As a Pakistani, I demand that such people should be punished,” Sarwar stated.

He also said that while being a part of the PTI, he had disagreed with and objected to the policies of “confrontation with the state”.

“We should not fight with the institutions,” the ex-minister added.

Sarwar’s statement comes a day after he was arrested in Islamabad in a case registered against him at Taxila police station in connection with May 9 violence.

Police sources told Dawn that Sarwar had managed to evade arrest for over a month. He was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday from his friend’s residence in Islamabad along with his son and nephew.

Humayun’s parts ways with PTI

Humayun announced his decision to leave the PTI in a tweet, saying that his family had “eternal ties” with the army.

“This nation will never forget the … sacrifices of our martyrs,” he said, condemning the incidents of May 9.

The events of May 9 “saddened our family” like the rest of the country, particularly lamenting the damage to memorials of the martyred.

Condemning the incidents, he said it was no possible for him to continue his association with the PTI in this situation. “Hence, I am announcing that I am leaving the party.”

