Call to draw up laws to end human trafficking menace

ISLAMABAD: As the families of those who perished in the migrant boat tragedy off the coast of Greece struggle to come to terms with their loss, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tasked the interior ministry with dismantling trafficking networks in Pakistan and formulating legislation to put an end to this illegal business.

The prime minister issued these directives during a meeting on Wednesday that followed the tragic boat accident in the Ionian Sea last week wherein hundreds of people died after the fishing trawler capsized.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said the Red Crescent has received 35 requests for tracing missing individuals, and the relevant information has been shared with the Hellenic Red Cross. “Approximately 70 families affected by the incident are in constant contact with the staff and volunteers,” he said.

10 FIRs filed, 15 suspects arrested in wake of Greece boat tragedy, PM told

Concrete preventive measures

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the premier expressed anger and questioned why the criminal activities of human smugglers could not be stopped timely. He also asked why concrete preventive measures were not taken, even though such incidents occur repeatedly.

Mr Sharif directed the authorities to bring all those responsible for human smuggling to justice as soon as possible. The meeting was told that the coordination cell established in the Ministry of Interior was working round the clock and the families of missing passengers can contact it at any time.

The meeting was informed that after the incident, a total of 10 FIRs had been registered while 15 suspects had been arrested, including the main accused of the incident. PM Shehbaz directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to promptly complete the investigation into the matter and take effective measures to prevent it. He directed the Gujranwala commissioner to identify the agents involved in human trafficking and bring them to justice. The PM directed institutions to remain in constant contact with victims’ families and directed the Pakistani embassy in Greece to stay in touch with the Greek authorities.

Village in mourning

As news of deaths continued to reach Pakistan, residents of a Kashmir village, Bandli, struggled to come to terms with reality. As many as 24 young men from this village of 15,000 were feared dead, AFP reported.

Shahnaz Bibi said she spoke to her son Inaam Shafaat, 20, by phone a day before the capsizing. “At night he told me that the weather was not clear. I told him not to go on the boat, but he wouldn’t listen to me,” she said.

Since most passengers were still reportedly lost at sea, the Bandli families cling to the precious final words they heard from their relatives. “My son had told me that they were boarding them on the boat. The weather was not good,” said Tasleem Bibi, 48.

