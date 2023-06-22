HEC’s letter condemning Holi celebration triggers criticism

ISLAMABAD: A letter written by the executive director (ED) of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Shaista Sohail, has triggered criticism across the country.

The letter, addressed to all vice chancellors, rectors and heads of universities, stated that the Hindu festival of Holi was celebrated in a university and it “caused concern and disadvantageously affected the country’s image as Pakistan has an Islamic identity”.

Meanwhile, in a late night development, Salman Sufi, who heads the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, said Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain had asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to withdraw a notification which took exception to the Hindu festival of Holi being celebrated at a university.

After criticism, the high-ups of the HEC and Ministry of Education seemed to have distanced them from the ED.

PM’s aide asks education commission to withdraw letter

The letter, dated June 20 and available with Dawn, stated that higher education institutions (HEIs) were responsible for disseminating knowledge and were essential for transforming the youth into “cultured individuals” while also creating a workforce with a skill set in accordance with the country’s needs.

“Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our socio-cultural values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity. One such instance that has caused concern was the fervour exhibited in marking Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported/publicised event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country’s image,” the letter said.

Although the letter did not mention the name of any institution, it was written after an event of Holi was held at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad in March and since then videos of the event have been circulating on social media in which students can be seen dancing.

“While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths, and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard,” the letter stated.

The letter advised HEIs to “prudently distance” themselves from all such activities “obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values”.

However the letter has triggered criticism throughout the country especially in Sindh as there are a large number of Hindus there and they also believe that such events are part of Sindhi culture.

Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately take notice of the matter and demanded that the HEC withdraw the letter.

“Not only should the HEC immediately withdraw its letter but it should also issue a public apology to all students practicing the Hindu faith for terming celebration of #Holi as tarnishing image of Pakistan. The advisory issued by HEC is not only derogatory to beliefs of Hindu Pakistanis but it is also in violation of the Constitution. I don’t have to quote the 11th August Speech of Quaid-i-Azam or refer to the dreams of the founders of Pakistan and their many contradictions. We are now governed by the 1973 Constitution which was unanimously adopted by the Parliament. Art 20 gives freedom to profess, practice and propagate one’s religion. Art 21 gives protection against being forced to participate in another religion’s ceremony. I don’t think any non hindu student playing with colours and dancing during Holi festivities was forced to do so,” he tweeted.

Activist Ammar Ali Jan said the commission should be more concerned about the “dismal state of education” in Pakistan.

“Our universities are not even ranked in the top 1,000. Yet, HEC is more worried about students celebrating Holi. Such misplaced priorities are the reason for the intellectual/moral decay we see in society,” he said.

Researcher Ammar Rashid termed HEC’s letter inappropriate.

“Vile religious bigotry from HEC, terming celebration of Holi at a uni campus as ‘disadvantageous for the country’s image’ & ‘incompatible with the country’s values.’ Not shocked this ugliness comes from Shaista Sohail, who led operation evicting 1000s of Pashtuns from Isb in 2015,” he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that in October 2020, Dr Shaista Sohail joined the HEC as its executive director. She was a basic pay scale (BPS) 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS). She holds a doctorate in International Relations from the Geneva School of Diplomacy in Switzerland apart from a Master’s in Economics from Punjab University.

Published in Dawn, June 22nd, 2023