Karachi University denies reports of violence against students celebrating Holi

The Karachi University (KU) on Tuesday denied reports of violence against students celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi.

The statement by the KU spokesperson came after a video surfaced on social media earlier today wherein a female student claimed that several of them were not allowed to celebrate the festival at the varsity. She alleged that students belonging to the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) prevented them from holding the event and also physically assaulted them.

It is pertinent to mention that IJT activists on Monday allegedly attacked a gathering of students at Punjab University’s new campus when they were celebrating Holi with the permission of the administration.

Responding to the claims made in the video, a statement issued by the KU spokesperson said that “no permission was sought from the varsity administration for celebrating Holi inside its premises”.

The spokesperson said that “no incidents of violence against students celebrating Holi were reported to the security office or to the hospital”. He added that there were no reports of any such incident from law enforcement agencies either.

He added that the Youm-i-Mustafa Conference was under way in the varsity with the administration’s permission and questioned how Holi could be celebrated without similar approval.

Meanwhile, East Senior Superintendent of Police Zubair Nazeer Shaikh told Dawn.com that the varsity administration had “not reported such an incident to the police”.

“However, I have moved my lower command to the site of the incident,” he added. “This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated,” the senior officer said.

Minister orders inquiry

Ismail Raho, the Sindh minister for universities and boards, also took notice of the alleged incident and directed the KU vice chancellor to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report in this regard.

“Hindu students can celebrate Holi and no one can prevent them,” the minister said, adding that Islam and the law called for respecting all religions, and minorities had the complete freedom to celebrate their religious festivities.

PML-N MNA Kheel Das Kohistani also condemned the incident.

“Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan gives complete freedom to all religions to celebrate their religious festivals,” he said, adding that a “handful” of some elements wanted to “tarnish the country’s image”.

Kohistani said he was in touch with Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, adding that action would be taken and the affected students would be provided protection.