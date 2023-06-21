Boy raped, thrown from seminary rooftop by teacher in Lahore, dies

LAHORE: A minor boy, who was allegedly raped and then thrown from the rooftop of a madressah (seminary) by his teacher in Raiwind area some 10 days back, succumbed to his critical injuries at a hospital here on Tuesday.

The police had already arrested the suspect, Qari Rizwan, a teacher at the madressah for child abuse.

A police official said the victim, eight-year-old Samar, was a student living in the ‘hostel’ of the seminary.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged against the suspect on June 7, Samar was asleep in a room in the madressah when Qari Rizwan allegedly raped him. As the boy offered resistance, the suspect subjected him to torture and fractured his arm.

To conceal his crime, the suspect took the boy to the rooftop of the building and threw him down, according to the FIR.

As a result, the boy suffered multiple critical head injuries, besides bone fractures. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after struggling for life for 10 days.

The boy’s father alleged in the FIR that Qari Rizwan first raped his son and then threw him from the rooftop of the seminary to conceal his crime.

The police said that more relevant sections of the penal code, including those pertaining to murder, were being added to the already registered FIR to ensure a strict punishment to the suspected rapist and killer of the minor boy in the court of law.

The victim’s body has been shifted to the city morgue for the postmortem examination, he said.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2023