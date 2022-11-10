DAWN.COM Logo

Teenage boy raped, murdered in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area: police

Imtiaz Ali Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 07:58pm

A teenage boy was allegedly raped and murdered in Karachi’s Bahadurabad on Thursday, according to police and hospital officials.

The police, while confirming the incident, said that “an unidentified and tortured body of a child was found near the Alamgir Hospital”. It was later moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre for legal proceedings.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the boy, aged between 12 and 14 years, was dead on arrival at the hospital.

“His body showed marks of severe torture and autopsy findings are highly suggestive of anal rape,” she said, adding that initial investigations hinted at asphyxial death.

However, Syed said the cause of death had been reserved until the teenager’s toxicology and histopathology reports came out. “DNA swabs and samples have been collected for identification/profiling and cross-matching.”

Quoting officials of the Bahadurabad police, the police surgeon said that a woman traveling in a car arrived at the private hospital in Bahadurabad earlier today and told an ambulance driver about a body lying on the road.

She initially asked the ambulance driver to take the body and promised to follow him to the hospital but later disappeared.

The ambulance driver informed the police about the incident after which the body was taken into custody and shifted to JPMC.

Syed further said that there were severe torture marks were found across the teenager’s body apparently caused by blunt instruments.

Meanwhile, Karachi East Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Abdul Raheem Shirazi told Dawn.com that the car owned by the women had been identified.

“Raids have been carried out at her house,” he added.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 10, 2022 08:16pm
What a gruesome, grisly, grim, grave, gigantic, gross, ghastly and great tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages?
Reply Recommend 0
Jaweed
Nov 10, 2022 08:38pm
Common thing here
Reply Recommend 0

