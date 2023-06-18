DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2023

Zilhaj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on June 28

Dawn.com | Radio Pakistan Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 11:47pm

The Saudi Arabian Supreme Court announced on Sunday that the first day of Zilhaj will be marked on June 19 as the new moon was sighted in the Kingdom, the Gulf News reported.

A statement posted on the news website said the Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, June 27 and the first day of Eidul Azha would fall on Wednesday, June 28.

Similarly, Oman’s Religious Affairs Ministry also declared that Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 28.

“The sighting of the crescent of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah for the year 1444 AH has been confirmed,” the Oman News Agency tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi tomorrow (Monday) to decide about the sighting or otherwise of the Zilhaj moon.

The meeting, to be held at the main offices of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, will be chaired by the chairman of the committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective headquarters on the same date and time.

