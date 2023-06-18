DAWN.COM Logo

Nearly 100 dead as Indian states swelter in heat

Anadolu Agency Published June 18, 2023 Updated June 18, 2023 04:46pm

At least 98 people have died in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the last three days due to extreme heat, according to officials.

As parts of India have been witnessing severe heatwaves in the last few days with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius at many places, 54 people died in northern Uttar Pradesh and 44 people in eastern Bihar.

All 54 deaths in Uttar Pradesh were reported from one Ballia district, where at least 400 other people have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent Dr SK Yadav, confirming deaths, said a team from the state capital Lucknow will be arriving to investigate the matter.

“They will see whether any other disease is responsible for these deaths. Most of these patients had other accompanying diseases like hypertension and diabetes,” Yadav told Anadolu.

Ballia district recorded a maximum temperature of 43°C on Saturday.

Another 44 people died in the eastern state of Bihar due to hot weather conditions.

Out of 44 deaths, 35 people died in Patna city alone, according to broadcaster India Today. Nine people have died in other districts of the state.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7°C on Friday. The temperature in the other 11 districts crossed 44°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted heatwave conditions in many states in India and issued a red alert for Bihar.

Many states have extended the summer vacation in schools due to the scorching summer.

Last year, a study published by the medical journal The Lancet said that deaths caused due to heat in India increased by 55 per cent between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021.

