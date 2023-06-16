DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 16, 2023

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-PM Imran’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan going ‘missing’

Shakeel Qarar Published June 16, 2023 Updated June 16, 2023 10:00pm

Islamabad police registered a case on Friday of former prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan going “missing”, under on charges of abduction.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on the complaint of Azam’s nephew, Muhammad Saeed Khan at the capital’s Kohsar police station. It invoked Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to kidnapping or abduction.

According to the FIR, Azam left his house on June 15 around 6:30 or 7pm for an appointment in Islamabad and has been missing since, with no communication with anyone.

The complainant and his family “has checked from every possible contact about his (Azam) whereabouts and so far has not been able to trace him”, the FIR said, adding that Azam’s phone was switched off and could not be reached.

The complainant sought legal action on the matter.

The FIR was registered hours after Saeed filed a complaint at Kohsar police station, following which capital police assured in a statement that if would take legal action on the matter and urged the complainant to contact the relevant police station so that proceedings could be initiated.

The statement shared on Twitter further said that any person with information about Azam may report on police helpline 15.

Azam’s disapperance coincides with a state crackdown on the PTI following the events on May 9, when Imran’s arrest had sparked countrywide protests during which public and private properties, including military installations, were attacked.

