PML-N will contest next elections on its own, says Sana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah disclosed on Tuesday that the ruling PML-N will go solo in the upcoming general polls, saying that the party has no need to forge an electoral alliance with any other party to contest the elections.

Speaking at a press conference, he hinted at the possibility of seat adjustments with different parties to, as he said, “steer the country out of economic crisis”.

The minister’s statement comes in the wake of a similar indication given by Maulana Fazlur Rehman last week.

The chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had categorically said that it was not an electoral alliance and it was unlikely that member parties would contests the next polls from a common platform. “Every party has its own manifesto,” he had said.

Interior minister claims PTI chief ‘used funds from Pakistan’s enemies’ to raise Tiger Force

However, even the PDM chief did not rule out seat adjustments between parties at the local level.

Talking about the investigation into the violent events of May 9, the minister alleged that Israel and other enemies of Pakistan had supported and funded PTI to create chaos in the country. He however said the agencies thwarted their nefarious designs by taking pre-emptive measures.

He said PTI chief wanted to raise a one million-strong Tiger Force to attack the country, adding that this force was supported with billions of rupees in the shape of loans and foreign funding to attack national institutions and create social media hype against the army chief and the institutions. He said the JIT had received audio and video evidence of the involvement of PTI supporters in vandalism of national institutions and army installations.

He said the culprits involved in the attacks on army installations will be punished through army courts.

The minister said the police were instructed not to use firearms.

The policemen tried their best to disperse the rioters, but they could not control the situation with batons, and even some officers were severely injured in the process, he added.

“The law is taking its course against these miscreants,” the minister said, adding a joint investigation team has been formed, and the process to identify the responsible of May 9 rioting and bring them to justice is underway.

