Barbs fly in Senate as budget debate begins

ISLAMABAD: Barbs flew in the Senate as discussion on the budget for the next fiscal year commenced in the House with opposition members berating the incumbent rulers for taking the country to the verge of economic default, and the treasury members holding the PTI responsible for strained relationship with the IMF.

The treasury members also criticised the PTI for ‘crossing the red line by attacking military installations on May 9’.

A highlight of the proceedings was the adoption of a resolution expressing deep dismay over the violent acts, and demanding that the culprits, planners, facilitators and instigators be brought to justice. The resolution, moved in the House by Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan, condemned the ‘shocking, brazen, shameless and distressing acts of arson and vandalism’ that unfolded on the May 9.

It deplored the attacks on Jinnah House, Lahore, monuments of martyrs and national heroes, buildings and military installations and Radio Pakistan, Peshawar. The resolution paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for their services in safeguarding the motherland from all internal and external threats. Expre­ssing solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the house resolved to hold their services for the motherland in high esteem in all times to come.

Opposition demands genuine reforms, slams government’s mismanagement of economy; House slams May 9 events

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, in his speech, condemned the incidents that occurred on May 9 as a black day in the country’s political history. He stressed that there was a comprehensive plan behind these acts, which would not be tolerated by the state and the nation under any circumstances.

The minister underlined the importa­nce of running the country’s aff­airs in accordance with the law and the Constitution, stating that politics should be a con­tinuous process of dialogue ra­ther than a means to create polarisation. He praised the Opp­osition Leader in the Sen­ate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, for his constructive criticism of certain economic policies and his proposals to further enhance them.

Tarar also criticised the economic policies of the previous government, noting that before the Supreme Court’s decision against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017, the economic indicators were positive, with stable commodity prices accessible to the lower middle class. Blaming the previous government for the financial turmoil in the country, he pointed out that it took significant loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had not been done in the country’s history for the past 75 years.

He said that the previous government violated the terms and conditions of the IMF agreement, and the consequences were still being felt by the nation today. He described the Budget 2023-24 as a well-balanced plan to address the needs of the people during a challenging financial crisis.

Discussing the main features of the budget, Mr Tarar said the revolutionary reforms implemented in various sectors, including agriculture, information technology, education, trade, tourism, energy and youth programmes. He encouraged his colleagues to provide their proposals in a timely manner for further improvement and inclusion in the upcoming budget.

Mr Tarar reassured the house that the government, led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would continue its efforts to improve the country’s financial stability through all available means.

Opposition spotlights rising poverty

Earlier, opening the discussion Senator Dr Waseem said that the coalition government did not take appropriate steps to improve gross domestic product (GDP) and check inflation and unemployment in the country.

He said there had been a rise in the poverty and the people would be further burdened with the imposition of Rs200 billion in taxes. He said a major chunk of the country’s revenue would go to pay interest on debt. After this payment, there would be a limited amount for development works, he said. Pointing out the economic challenges, Dr Waseem called for introducing genuine reforms, curtailing unnecessary expenditure besides setting national priorities to steer the county out of the current crisis. He said elite culture always created hurdles in the development of the country.

He said the national progress and prosperity would only be ensured through the supremacy of the Constitution and law in country.

Participating in the discussion Senator Manzoor Kakar suggested that more funds should be allocated for development projects in Balochistan for the uplift of people of the province.He said that more focus should be on giving relief to poor people by announcing subsidies for them. He said that all political parties should sit together and make a comprehensive plan to make this budget more pro-poor people. He said that priority should also be given to agriculture sector.

Senator Tahir Bazenjo also said that the government should increase funds for Balochistan to start new projects in the neglected areas of the province.

Senator Dr Asif Kirmani rejected the opposition’s criticism on proposed budget as baseless. He said that the opposition should tell the people about those projects which they had pledged to start but they failed to take any step. He said that they looted the public money during their tenure and questioned how they can raise question on the present government’s economic policies.

He said the PTI had signed an agreement with the IMF and laid the foundation for ‘hate relationship’ with the global lender by backtracking on it. He said that they were the enemies of this country and its people. “They failed to deliver during their tenure but now criticising the present government.”

Rumpus ruled the House when Kirmani directly blamed the PTI for May 9 mayhem and sought an apology from it.

Published in Dawn, June 13th, 2023