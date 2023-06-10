DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2023

GB top court asks CM to submit reply in degree case by June 13

Jamil Nagri Published June 10, 2023 Updated June 10, 2023 08:33am

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court on Friday gave Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, who finally appeared before the three-member bench, until June 13 to file his reply to a petition seeking his disqualification for allegedly submitting a fake degree.

Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a member of GB Assembly from PPP, has challenged CM Khan’s law degree and sought his disqualification under Article 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan.

On May 29, Chief Judge Ali Baig had constituted the larger bench comprising judges Malik Anayatur Rehman, Johar Ali, and Mohammad Mushtaq with instructions to conduct day-to-day hearing and conclude the case within 14 days.

The petitioner through his counsel Amjad Hussain contended that the degree submitted by the CM has not been verified by University of London and the Higher Education Commission had declared it to be fake.

The court had issued notices to the HEC, the chief minister, GB Bar Council and Election Commission to submit their replies on the issue.

The CM failed to appear before the court during the last hearing on June 7. On Thursday, the court issued a notice to the CM, warning him that a decision would be taken if he did not appear on Friday.

The HEC told the court that it has withdrawn the equivalence of LLB degree, issued to Khalid Khurshid, after the UoL declared his degree to be fake. CM Khan requested the court on Friday to delay the case for a week so that he could hire a lawyer, who is expert in such matters. The court adjourned the case till June 13.

Judge Anayatur Reh­man said the case would not be delayed further and directed the CM to come with his reply on the next hearing.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Hussain said Khurshid Khan had obtained the licence from the GB Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree. He alleged that the CM committed another mistake by taking the equivalence certificate from the HEC.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Expansionary budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2023

Expansionary budget

Fiscal plan that the budget has laid out will lead to the accumulation of more debt, even if the targets are met.
Politics by proxy
10 Jun, 2023

Politics by proxy

LIKE some grotesque phoenix, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party has risen from the still-smouldering ashes of the PTI....
Badakhshan bombing
10 Jun, 2023

Badakhshan bombing

THE gruesome tactic of attacking funerals is part and parcel of the militant playbook. Several funerals have been...
Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...