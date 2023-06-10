Reply sought on better jail class for PTI senator Ejaz Chaudhry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday summoned a report from the Punjab government on a petition by the wife of PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry as the Camp Jail superintendent said providing better class in the jail was the domain of the additional chief secretary.

A law officer submitted a report on behalf of the jail superintendent saying the PTI leader was being given all lawful facilities, including provision of medicines and food from his home. He said the provincial government had the power to provide a better class to an inmate in the jail.

Justice Waheed Khan directed the law officer to submit a reply on behalf of the additional chief secretary by June 16.

Petitioner Salma Ijaz contended through a counsel that her husband was an elderly person with medical history. She said the PTI leader was on judicial remand in cases related to the May 9 events.

She pleaded that the authorities were not allowing the senator to meet his family, receive medicines and home-cooked food. She asked the court to order the jail officials to provide the PTI leader all facilities he was entitled to under the law.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023