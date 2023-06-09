DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2023

Authorities put on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy ‘moving towards’ Pakistan’s coastal areas

Dawn.com Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 03:39pm
<p>Sattelite imagery of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian sea south of Pakistan.—PMD</p>

Sattelite imagery of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian sea south of Pakistan.—PMD

The government on Friday advised authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain alert as a “very severe” cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea was reported to be moving towards Pakistan’s coastal areas.

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Cyclone Biparjoy had changed its course and slowly tracked in the north-northeast direction during the past 12 hours.

It now lies near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120km south of Karachi. “Maximum sustained surface winds are 130-150km/hour gusts and 160km/hour around the system centre.”

The advisory highlighted that the favourable environmental conditions including the sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence were still supporting the system to intensify further.

“Owing to the shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in the global model’s opinion regarding the track forecast of Biparjoy with some taking it to Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.

“Considering this uncertainty, the system is likely to keep tracking further north/northeastward during the next two days,” the Met Office added.

Outlining the possible impacts of the cyclone, it advised fishermen not to venture into the open sea from Monday, June 12 until the system was over as the sea conditions might get rough accompanied by high tides along the coast.

“With its probable northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds are expected on the Sindh-Makran coast from June 13 night to June 14 morning,” the advisory added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has alerted authorities.

“All relevant authorities, particularly PDMA Sindh and Balochistan, are advised to take stock of preparations and ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas,” she tweeted.

A day earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had told Dawn that system was far away from the coastal areas of Pakistan.

“It’s likely to move further in the north-northwest direction. Sea conditions are very high around the system centre with maximum wave height 25-28 feet,” he said.

“If the distance (between the cyclone and the city) reduces to 600km, we may experience high clouds. The system is likely to take four days to reach Oman and then it may influence weather conditions in the coastal areas of Balochistan,” Sarfaraz added.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...
Qureshi returns
Updated 08 Jun, 2023

Qureshi returns

Powerbrokers fail to grasp that political legitimacy is drawn from public support and can only be contested through the democratic process.
Lawyer’s killing
08 Jun, 2023

Lawyer’s killing

THE shocking murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar on a Quetta thoroughfare on Tuesday raises a number of...
Infinite jest
08 Jun, 2023

Infinite jest

IF this government’s political record were to be described as dark comedy, its economic management would be a...