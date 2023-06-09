DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan wins seat on UN economic body

APP Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 07:04am

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan was, on Thursday, elected to the Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc), the economic arm of the United Nations, for a three-year term, beginning Jan 1, 2024, with Ambassador Munir Akram saying the success was a recognition of “our positive role in international diplomacy”.

Pakistan received 129 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

Pakistan was contesting one of three Asian seats — also being contested by Iraq, Japan, Nepal and Tajikistan. A two-thirds majority — 124 votes — was required for election.

“We’re very gratified at Pakistan’s success in a highly contested election. Our success is a recognition of Pakistan’s importance and its positive role in international diplomacy,” the envoy said in an interview after the vote.

“We hope to play yet once again our active role in the forum of Ecosoc by fostering agreement on the structure and content of new, more dynamic and equitable structure of international economic cooperation.”

Pakistan would help develop consensus on measures for recovery from the current crises and revive the prospects of achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023

