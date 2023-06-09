DAWN.COM Logo

Masked men break into Dawn staffer’s house in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: A group of masked gunmen raided the house of a senior journalist of Dawn in broad daylight, frightened his family and snatched cash and ornaments on Thursday.

Talking to Dawn, Baqir Sajjad Syed, who is currently in Washington to pursue a US fellowship, said that five masked and armed men raided his house in I-8 and held up his parents and uncle at gunpoint. Later, all the three were detained in a room and the gunmen searched the house from top to bottom, he added.

They also inquired about his brother-in-law, a former member of provincial assembly (MPA) of PTI from his parents, who left from the house moments ago, he said, adding they looted cash Rs700,000, kept in the house for the medication of his ailing father and gold ornaments of his mother.

Even though it looks like a robbery, the gunmen told his parents that they had come looking for his brother-in-law, he said, adding that according to his uncle they were properly dressed and wearing white clothes.

Over the incident, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on her Twitter said she has spoken to the inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad regarding the incident, adding that she would investigate the matter as a matter of priority and also speak to Mr Syed.

The capital police said the police team is in touch with complainants and efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits. Officers are working diligently to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The police said that a complaint over the incident was lodged for registration of the case. The complainant told police that the culprits came to the house in a car.

The police got the car registration number and efforts are in progress to trace the vehicle and its owner, they added.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023

