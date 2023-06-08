DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 08, 2023

Pakistan, Turkmenistan ink accord to implement TAPI gas pipeline project

APP | Radio Pakistan Published June 8, 2023 Updated June 8, 2023 07:58pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnesses the signing ceremony of the TAPI Joint Implementation Plan. — Twitter/pmln_org</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnesses the signing ceremony of the TAPI Joint Implementation Plan. — Twitter/pmln_org

Pakistan and Turkmenistan signed a joint implementation plan on Thursday to execute the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Turkmenistan led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma’a in Islamabad.

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Turkmenistan’s State Minister and Chairman of TurkmenGas, Maskat Babayev inked the accord.

The 1,800-kilometre pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas every year from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh — the world’s second-largest gas field — to the Indian city of Fazilka. It will pass through Herat and Kandahar, in Afghanistan, and Quetta and Multan.

The project has two phases: a free flow phase with an estimated cost of $5-6bn and installation of compressor stations for at least $1.9bn.

Speaking on the occasion today, PM Shehbaz termed TAPI a very important project for the progress of the entire region, adding that it would help the region secure natural gas with concrete assurances and mutually agreed terms and conditions.

Highlighting the significance of energy for developing countries, he said: “We have to negotiate with this challenge through speedy action.”

The prime minister expressed confidence that the TAPI project would lead to an era of regional cooperation, development, and prosperity. He asked the Pakistani team to expedite its planning and subsequently its execution.

PM Shehbaz said both Pakistan and Turkmenistan were brotherly countries and ready to expand their economic cooperation.

He mentioned that in view of the global situation, energy had become a real challenge. “For a developing country like Pakistan, there is a need for speedy actions to explore the options for energy.”

The prime minister directed his team to do all in their power to pace up the planning and execution of the TAPI project, adding that Pakistan and Turkmenistan were ready to expand relations in diverse areas and boost their cooperation.

Later, in a tweet, PM Shehbaz termed the TAPI Joint Implementation Plan “a step forward for the execution of the project”. He said the project was vital to meeting the country’s energy needs.

“Pakistan wants the project to be implemented at fastest speed. In view of costlier fuel prices and gas shortages globally, we are exploring all options to procure all forms of energy on a sustainable basis as part of a comprehensive national energy security plan,” the prime minister said.

He added that the completion of the TAPI project “will be a game-changer for the region in terms of enhanced economic cooperation.”

Gas woes of Pakistan

Pakistan’s dependence on imported fuel has been increasing over time as domestic gas resources have fallen by as much as nine per cent per annum in recent years while the share of LNG has gone up.

Qatar has captured the Pakistani LNG market and has been looking for increasing its share through a joint venture partnership with an upcoming private sector LNG terminal.

In recent months, Pakistan faced a gas crisis due to higher reliance on LNG imports. Going forward, the country wants to diversify gas import sources.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Qureshi returns
Updated 08 Jun, 2023

Qureshi returns

Powerbrokers fail to grasp that political legitimacy is drawn from public support and can only be contested through the democratic process.
Lawyer’s killing
08 Jun, 2023

Lawyer’s killing

THE shocking murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar on a Quetta thoroughfare on Tuesday raises a number of...
Infinite jest
08 Jun, 2023

Infinite jest

IF this government’s political record were to be described as dark comedy, its economic management would be a...
Rinse and repeat
Updated 07 Jun, 2023

Rinse and repeat

Pakistan's Groundhog Day politics continue without missing a beat.
Reimagining airports
07 Jun, 2023

Reimagining airports

AIRPORTS across the world have transformed themselves. No longer are they mere hubs for air travel; they now offer...
Transgender healthcare
07 Jun, 2023

Transgender healthcare

OUR social and political structures have sent the transgender population to Coventry. Anathema and misconception ...