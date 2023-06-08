Sanjrani for strengthening Pakistan-Russia ties

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed confidence that the evolving global landscape would further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia and open new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the members of the Russian Federation Council during the Plenary Session in Moscow on Wednesday, he said the Pakistani business community has shown significant interest in expanding trade relations with Russia.

He emphasised the historical ties and the prospects of enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation, Chairman Senate acknowledged the pride and honour he felt to be present in the culturally diverse nation of Russia.

He commended the symbolism of the Russian flag’s colours and the inspiring national anthem, which reflect freedom, justice, valour, patriotism, power, and national integration.

Highlighting the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia, the Senate chairman recognised the strong bond shared by the peoples of both nations over an extended period.

The Senate chairman appreciated the personal role of Valentina Matviyenko, the Speaker of the Council of the Russian Federation, in revitalizing Pakistan-Russia relations.

Mr Sanjrani expressed gratitude for President Putin’s support in developing Pakistan-Russia relations and acknowledged his mention of Pakistan in the context of trade connectivity.

The recent inauguration of a commercial shipping service between Pakistan and Russia signifies the potential for bilateral investment, economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement, he said.

The chairman regarded Russia’s focus on Asia as an opportunity for further bilateral economic cooperation.

In conclusion, the Senate chairman called for a new era of collaboration, understanding, and shared prosperity between Pakistan and Russia.

Earlier Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held delegation level talks with Chairman of the Russian Duma (lower house) Mr Volodin. Chairman Senate emphasized parliamentary exchanges as an important component of effective diplomacy. Both sides agreed to further enhance parliamentary interaction between the two countries.

The Senate chairman reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia in all areas of mutually beneficial cooperation especially trade, investment, energy.

Both sides agreed to continue cooperation in international forums including UN and SCO. Chairman Senate also visited the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2023