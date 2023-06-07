Over 50 PTI workers detained in Punjab

LAHORE: While detention orders under MPO were issued against 3,144 PTI workers and leaders in wake of May 9 riots, only 53 of them were booked and arrested in criminal cases across Punjab and all others were relea­sed, police told court on Tuesday.

A report submitted to the Lahore High Court on behalf of the inspector general of Punjab police mentioned that 3,055 were initially detained, though detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) were issued against as many as 3,144 PTI leaders and workers after May 9 violence.

The report was filed in connection with a petition of ex-minister Hammad Azhar seeking release of PTI workers and leaders.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun disposed of the petition in light of the police report that stated cases against 53 workers were pending before relevant courts.

Jail facilities

Meanwhile, the LHC was moved to order provision of all basic facilities to PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in jail.

Petitioner Salma Ijaz, the senator’s wife, informed the court that her husband, who was on judicial remand in cases related to the May 9 events, was an elderly person with medical history.

She said the authorities were not allowing him to meet family, receive medicines and home-cooked food.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023