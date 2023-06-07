DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 07, 2023

Over 50 PTI workers detained in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 08:20am

LAHORE: While detention orders under MPO were issued against 3,144 PTI workers and leaders in wake of May 9 riots, only 53 of them were booked and arrested in criminal cases across Punjab and all others were relea­sed, police told court on Tuesday.

A report submitted to the Lahore High Court on behalf of the inspector general of Punjab police mentioned that 3,055 were initially detained, though detention order under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) were issued against as many as 3,144 PTI leaders and workers after May 9 violence.

The report was filed in connection with a petition of ex-minister Hammad Azhar seeking release of PTI workers and leaders.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun disposed of the petition in light of the police report that stated cases against 53 workers were pending before relevant courts.

Jail facilities

Meanwhile, the LHC was moved to order provision of all basic facilities to PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in jail.

Petitioner Salma Ijaz, the senator’s wife, informed the court that her husband, who was on judicial remand in cases related to the May 9 events, was an elderly person with medical history.

She said the authorities were not allowing him to meet family, receive medicines and home-cooked food.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rinse and repeat
Updated 07 Jun, 2023

Rinse and repeat

Pakistan's Groundhog Day politics continue without missing a beat.
Reimagining airports
07 Jun, 2023

Reimagining airports

AIRPORTS across the world have transformed themselves. No longer are they mere hubs for air travel; they now offer...
Transgender healthcare
07 Jun, 2023

Transgender healthcare

OUR social and political structures have sent the transgender population to Coventry. Anathema and misconception ...
Populist budget?
Updated 06 Jun, 2023

Populist budget?

The upcoming budget will be more a test of the govt's resolve to stay the course and restructure the economy.
Odisha disaster
06 Jun, 2023

Odisha disaster

THE horrific train crash in India’s eastern state of Odisha should prompt authorities across the subcontinent to...
Hockey revival
06 Jun, 2023

Hockey revival

FOR the last decade, Pakistan hockey has been searching for that turning point where its misfortunes are reversed....