Balochistan CM Bizenjo fires minister for attending NEC meeting

Saleem Shahid Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 10:13am

QUETTA: Balochistan’s planning minister has lost his job while the chief secretary was expected to suffer the same fate as a consequence of attending the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday.

The council, chaired by the prime minister, in­­cludes the federal finance minister and chief ministers of all four provinces.

However, this year, Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has decided to not attend the NEC meeting or send any representative for Balochistan over what he called the centre’s ignorance and discriminative attitude towards the province’s financial woes.

Despite his proclamation, Planning Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar attended the meeting while the chief secretary participated via video link.

An official notification issued late on Tuesday said, “In exercise of powers conferred by Rule 3(5) of the Balochistan Government Rules of Business, 2012, the Chief Minister, Balochistan, has been pleased to withdraw the portfolio of planning and development from Mr Noor Muhammad Dummar, the provincial minister, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Asks centre to take back chief secretary’s services

Official sources said Mr Bizenjo has also written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take back the services of Mr Uqaili.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

