Balochistan govt to boycott NEC meeting

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan government will boycott a meeting of the National Economic Committee scheduled for today (Tuesday) to protest the federal government’s “non-cooperative attitude” towards the province, Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said on Monday.

“I and none of the NEC members from Balochistan will attend the meeting as Islamabad is continuously ignoring the needs and financial demands of the province,” Mr Bizenjo said.

He had hinted at skipping the NEC meeting through a policy statement on Sunday. The statement accused Islamabad of a “discriminatory attitude” as it was “denying the constitutional rights” of the people of Balochistan.

Mr Bizenjo said the federal government had not fulfilled any of the promises made to the province.

He said whenever the province’s plight was pointed out to Islamabad, assurances followed but no action.

“In spite of the precarious financial situation, the provincial government has taken steps for rehabilitation of flood-stricken people by utilising its limited resources.”

Uplift schemes

Mr Bizenjo said development schemes proposed by Balochistan’s MNAs and senators should be made part of the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) as the provincial government did not have enough funds for the purpose.

“Schemes which benefit only a few people should not be made part of the next budget.” He said members of the Balochistan Assembly were not in favour of including schemes proposed by MNAs and senators in the provincial PSDP.

