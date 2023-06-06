DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 06, 2023

LHC registrar’s appointment challenged in SJC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 6, 2023 Updated June 6, 2023 07:02am

LAHORE: A complaint has been filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) challenging the appointment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar for being allegedly made in violation of rules and regulations.

Advocate Mian Maqsood Ahmad, the complainant, submits that LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti soon after the assumption of his charge committed an illegality by appointing and posting a serving sessions judge, Irfan Saeed, as registrar of the court.

He pleads that the impugned act of the chief justice is in contravention of rule 6 of the LHC appointment and conditions of service rules 1956 amended up to 1979.

He says previously the post of the registrar was in the BS-20 when it was upgraded to Bs-21 through an office order in 1998 and subsequently to BS-22 in 2005.

The lawyer argues that the present rules envisage only a CSP officer or a member of the high court establishment can be appointed/posted as the registrar likewise in the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court.

He asks the SJC to restrain the respondent sessions judge from working as the registrar of the LHC and declare his appointment as illegal. As a stop-gap arrangement, he pleads that a person qualified to be posted as a registrar should be appointed till a final decision on the complaint.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Populist budget?
Updated 06 Jun, 2023

Populist budget?

The upcoming budget will be more a test of the govt's resolve to stay the course and restructure the economy.
Odisha disaster
06 Jun, 2023

Odisha disaster

THE horrific train crash in India’s eastern state of Odisha should prompt authorities across the subcontinent to...
Hockey revival
06 Jun, 2023

Hockey revival

FOR the last decade, Pakistan hockey has been searching for that turning point where its misfortunes are reversed....
Environment Day
05 Jun, 2023

Environment Day

OUR world is not reusable nor can it be made perishable. As the plastic tide spins out of control, World Environment...
Spending for votes
05 Jun, 2023

Spending for votes

THE cash-strapped government’s plans to boost its annual development spending by as much as 31pc in the next...
On schadenfreude
Updated 05 Jun, 2023

On schadenfreude

Was it a ‘crime’ that he spoke out against the abuses being suffered by PTI workers at the hands of the state?