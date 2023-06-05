DAWN.COM Logo

50 cops hurt in clash with leftists in Germany

AFP Published June 5, 2023

BERLIN: German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Sunday called out “senseless violence” by far-left protestors after clashes with police in the eastern city of Leipzig left dozens injured.

Protestors set up roadblocks, started fires and threw projectiles at security forces over the weekend in protest at the jailing of four far-left activists.

Around 50 officers were injured in the course of the protests, which began on Friday evening, with three left “unable to serve”, Leipzig police said in a statement.

Almost 30 people had so far been arrested, police said, while “up to 50” people were put in preventative detention before being released again.

“The senseless violence of far-left anarchists and rioters is unjustifiable,” Faeser said in a statement.

“Those who throw stones, bottles and firebombs at police must be held accountable for it,” Faeser said.

Hundreds of people participated in the protests after far-left activists had called for a day of action in Leipzig on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2023

