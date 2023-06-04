DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 04, 2023

Balochistan CM grants SED status to Gwadar

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published June 4, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 08:33am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has approved a summary to grant the status of Special Economic District (SED) to Gwadar for the city’s development and promotion of port-related activities.

An official handout issued on Saturday said the initiative would encourage exemptions on taxes for industrial activities. Investors would also be able to get a discount on visa policy, it said. This would promote trade, tourism, real estate and hospitality sectors in the province.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Surveillance state
Updated 04 Jun, 2023

Surveillance state

IN the midst of the madness, finally some sanity. Questions critical to the right to privacy of citizens bombarded ...
Transport crisis
04 Jun, 2023

Transport crisis

LIKE many other public-sector projects, governments past and present have promised numerous times to ‘revive’ ...
The Buzdar mystery
04 Jun, 2023

The Buzdar mystery

THE departure of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from politics is not really surprising as the PTI is...
New IMF programme?
Updated 03 Jun, 2023

New IMF programme?

The tranche’s release is crucial to the government’s plans to provide relief to the public in the budget.
Pemra’s edict
03 Jun, 2023

Pemra’s edict

IN an effort to mould the narrative, and prevent “undesirable” opinions from making it to the airwaves, Pemra ...
Crypto dreams
03 Jun, 2023

Crypto dreams

THOUGH the majority of the global financial community has wholeheartedly embraced the promise of cryptocurrencies,...