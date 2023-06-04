Balochistan CM grants SED status to Gwadar

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has approved a summary to grant the status of Special Economic District (SED) to Gwadar for the city’s development and promotion of port-related activities.
An official handout issued on Saturday said the initiative would encourage exemptions on taxes for industrial activities. Investors would also be able to get a discount on visa policy, it said. This would promote trade, tourism, real estate and hospitality sectors in the province.
Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023
