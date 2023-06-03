DAWN.COM Logo

Lahore ATC discharges PTI’s Yasmin Rashid from Jinnah House attack case

Rana Bilal Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 12:07am
<p>PTI leader Yasmin Rashid photographed outside an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday. — Screengrab via video on PTI Twitter</p>

A Lahore anti-corruption court (ATC) on Saturday discharged PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case pertaining to vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander’s Residence — also called Jinnah House — in Lahore on May 9 amid protests over the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, rejecting the police’s request for her physical remand.

However, she has not been released as she is yet to be discharged in other cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

The PTI chief’s arrest at the Islamabad High Court on May 9 by the paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case had sparked countrywide protests, during which several private and public properties, including military installations, were vandalised.

Several PTI leaders and supporters have been arrested since on allegations of their involvement in May 9 vandalism.

Rashid, along with 17 other women PTI workers, was initially detained under the Maintenance of Public Order and was re-arrested merely hours after the Lahore High Court had ordered her release on May 13.

She was re-arrested in three cases registered in Lahore pertaining to her alleged involvement in May 9 riots. However, due to her medical condition, police had decided at the time to keep her at Services Hospital in Lahore, where she was taken from Kot Lakhpat jail.

Last week, an ATC had granted police three-day physical remand of Rashid for a photogrammetric test in the Jinnah House vandalism case and she has remained in police custody since.

Ordering her release today, administrative judge Abher Gul Khan observed in the court order that the investigating officer had requested for Rashid’s 14-day physical remand for photogrammetric and voice match tests, recovery of mobile phones, etc.

“Whereas, perusal of record reveals that neither Dr Yasmin Rashid is nominated in the FIR (first information report) nor involved through supplementary statement and she was summoned in this case on the disclosure of co-accused, which has no evidentiary value in the eye of law.

“So no incriminating material is available on record to connect her with the commission of offence, therefore, request of the investigating officer is turned down and she is, accordingly discharged from instant case,” the order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, read.

The court directed that the PTI leader be released if not required in any other case.

Following the court’s ruling, Rashid’s lawyer, Advocate Rana Mudassar, said she was discharged from the case as she had been nominated in light of the statements of other suspects.

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

